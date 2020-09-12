10 Houston billionaires bank spots on Forbes’ 2020 list of richest Americans

HOUSTON – Ten Houstonians have made Forbes' list of the richest people in America this year.

According to Forbes, these ten people are worth about $44.3 billion.

The richest of the Houston moguls, according to the list, is Richard Kinder, who came in at No. 103 on the list of 400 people. The 75-year-old chairman of Kinder Morgan, one of the largest energy infrastructure firms in the U.S., and leader of the Kinder Foundation, has an estimated net worth of $6.2 billion.

John Arnold, an energy trader, is the lowest-ranked Houstonian on the list at No. 249. The 46-year-old has an estimated net worth of $3.3 billion.

Restaurant and casino mogul Tilman Fertitta is tied with Dan Friedkin for the 181st spot.

Four Houstonians are tied for the 139th spot.

Here are all the Houstonians who made the Forbes list and their estimated net worth:

249, John Arnold: $3.3 billion

222, Jeffery Hildebrand: $3.6 billion

197, Janice McNair: $3.9 billion

181, Dan Friedkin: $4.1 billion

181, Tilman Fertitta: $4.1 billion

139, Randa Duncan Williams, $4.8 billion

139, Milane Frantz: $4.8 billion

139, Scott Duncan: $4.8 billion

139, Dannine Avara: $4.8 billion

103, Richard Kinder: $6.2 billion

You can view the entire list here.