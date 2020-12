Houston is the best city in Texas for singles, study finds

Having trouble finding love? It might just be you.

According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates, 45% of the U.S. adult population is unmarried, having never been married, divorced or widowed.

The odds of finding a partner are even more likely for Houstonians as a study finds Houston to be the best city in Texas for singles.

After comparing more than 180 U.S. cities, the study by WalletHub ranked Houston No. 44 in the nation as one of the best cities for singles.

To determine results, experts reviewed 32 key indicators of dating-friendliness across three key dimensions – economics, fun and recreation, and dating opportunities.

Here’s a look at how Houston ranked in the three categories compared to other Texas cities out of 182 cities:

Houston (No. 44)

Score: 56.94

Economics: 94

Fun & Recreation: 45

Dating Opportunities: 69

San Antonio (No. 48)

Score: 56.60

Economics: 58

Fun & Recreation: 60

Dating Opportunities: 73

Lubbock (No. 49)

Score: 56.52

Economics: 15

Fun & Recreation: 155

Dating Opportunities: 47

Austin (No. 57)

Score: 55.75

Economics: 96

Fun & Recreation: 17

Dating Opportunities: 125

Corpus Christi (No. 62)

Score: 55.06

Economics: 23

Fun & Recreation: 136

Dating Opportunities: 85

Irving (No. 81)

Score: 53.92

Economics: 64

Fun & Recreation: 137

Dating Opportunities: 64

Dallas (No. 87)

Score: 53.83

Economics: 97

Fun & Recreation: 46

Dating Opportunities: 126

Fort Worth (No. 94)

Score: 53.72

Economics: 34

Fun & Recreation: 115

Dating Opportunities: 122

Arlington (No. 103)

Score: 52.48

Economics: 37

Fun & Recreation: 163

Dating Opportunities: 101

Plano (No. 106)

Score: 52.18

Economics: 19

Fun & Recreation: 84

Dating Opportunities: 159

El Paso (No. 108)

Score: 52.13

Economics: 11

Fun & Recreation: 126

Dating Opportunities: 160

Amarillo (No. 118)

Score: 51.15

Economics: 3

Fun & Recreation: 156

Dating Opportunities: 167

Grand Prairie (No. 156)

Score: 47.50

Economics: 72

Fun & Recreation: 176

Dating Opportunities: 134

Garland (No. 160)

Score: 47.29

Economics: 67

Fun & Recreation: 167

Dating Opportunities: 144

Laredo (No. 178)

Score: 43.85

Economics: 36

Fun & Recreation: 170

Dating Opportunities: 176

Brownsville (No. 181)

Score: 40.98

Economics: 71

Fun & Recreation: 159

Dating Opportunities: 181

How do you think Houston fares as a singles city? Let us know in the comments below.