NEW WAVERLY, Texas – A fire station under construction in San Jacinto County was nearly destroyed by fire Wednesday.

The fire was reported about noon at the construction site for the Punkin-Evergreen Volunteer Fire Department.

The sleeping area, kitchen and meeting room were in the part of the $1.2-million building that was destroyed by the blaze.

The building has been in the planning and construction stages for about two years. It was set to open on Jan. 1.