Food distributions in Houston area still drawing large crowds as Thanksgiving approaches

HOUSTON – It was a busy day for volunteers at area drive-thru grocery giveaways.

A set up at the University of Houston Downtown helped to distribute groceries to students and staff ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Helping the community is very important and seeing that UHD is taking this very serious, it made me so happy,” said Joana Mucogllava, a student at UHD.

By midday, more than 250 boxes of food were already given out.

The partnership between the university and the Houston Food Bank is now in its eighth year, proving once again to be much-needed, especially because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We know a lot of our students and a lot of our communities won’t have a meal,” said Rhonda Scherer, who is on the wellness committee at UHD and helped put the event together. “They won’t have food put on the table.”

It was a similar scene at Barnett Stadium where HISD also set up shop and held a food distribution of their own.

“Families definitely need food, and you know, hunger does not take a vacation,” said Keith Lewis, the senior area manager for the Houston Independent School District’s child nutrition department.

Car after car, hundreds lined up to get a little help this holiday season.

Organizers expected about 1,400 cars to come through to get food and hygiene products. Those on the receiving end were more than appreciative.

“We need that, and we thank God that everything is going well and that they’re offering us to help us,” said Dwight Wiseman, who was picking up food.

”Right we’re good,” said Refugio Garcia, who was also picking up groceries. “We’re holding up but this really helps a lot.”

Upcoming food distribution events

If you’re in need, here are some food distributions happening in the area over the next few days. Most of the events go until the supplies run out.

Turkey Thursday: 140 turkeys will be distributed across 10 locations in Harris County Precinct 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 19. Get more info 140 turkeys will be distributed across 10 locations in Harris County Precinct 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 19. Get more info here

HISD food distribution: Houston ISD is expanding its food distribution to ensure all students have access to healthy food during the week-long Thanksgiving break. Get more info Houston ISD is expanding its food distribution to ensure all students have access to healthy food during the week-long Thanksgiving break. Get more info here

Houston/H-E-B food giveaway: Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at NRG. Get more info Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at NRG. Get more info here

Food drives

If you would like to donate to efforts to provide food to those in need, here are some food drives going on across the area.