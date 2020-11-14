HISD increasing food distribution ahead of Thanksgiving

HOUSTON – Houston ISD is expanding its food distribution to ensure all students have access to healthy food during the week-long Thanksgiving break, which kicks off Monday, Nov. 23.

All campus curbside pickup locations will over seven days work for student meals on Thursday, November 19. Typically, the district provides meals for three or four days.

Additionally, a third Neighborhood Supersites will be held at Sugar Grove Academy on Saturday, November 21— the final community distribution before Thanksgiving.

The packages will also include essential hygiene kits and cleaning supplies throughout November.

Student meals are available to any child who is between the ages of 1 and 18 and engaged in virtual learning. If children are not in the car, families must provide a birth certificate or proof of enrollment in any school district for each child needing meals.

Campus and community distributions will resume their normal schedules when the district reopens on Monday, Nov. 30. For a complete list of times and locations, visit HoustonISD.org/StudentMeals.

November Neighborhood Supersite Schedule

Saturday, November 14: 2 to 5 p.m.

Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center, 4400 W. 18th Street

Hexser T. Holliday Food Services Support Center, 6801 Bennington Street

Wednesday, November 18: 2 to 6 p.m.

Barnett Stadium, 6800 Fairway Drive

Saturday, Nov. 21: 2 to 5 p.m.

Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center, 4400 W. 18th St.

Hexser T. Holliday Food Services Support Center, 6801 Bennington St.

Sugar Grove Academy, 8405 Bonhomme Road