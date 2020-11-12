Body of Sgt. Sean Rios to be escorted to funeral home

HOUSTON – The body of a fallen Sgt. Sean Rios is expected to be escorted to a funeral home Thursday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Authorities said there will be a procession starting at 10 a.m. Thursday that will escort Rios' body from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences to the Peevey Funeral Home at 12440 Beamer Rd.

Rios was killed on Monday during a shootout. One of the men charged with murder in connection to Rios' death appeared in court Wednesday. His bond was set at $500,000. A second suspect remains at large.

Details for Rios' funeral have not yet been announced, but HPD expects those details to become available soon.