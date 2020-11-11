HPD shows support for fallen Sgt. Sean Rios' son at football game

HOUSTON – Members of the Houston Police Department came out to show their support for fallen Houston police Sgt. Sean Rios' family at his son’s football game Tuesday night.

The Houston Police Department conducted a flyover in honor of Rios. The sergeant was killed Monday afternoon during a shootout along the North Freeway in Houston, according to HPD Chief Art Acevedo.

Rios, 47, was a 25-year veteran of the Houston Police Department, Acevedo said.

READ: Who was Houston police Sgt. Sean Rios?

Rios' son, Tristan, number 82, plays football for Brabham Middle School in Willis Independent School District.

He even scored a touchdown during Tuesday night’s game.

Sgt. Rios leaves behind four children, one of whom has a birthday Wednesday.

Rios is the fourth line-of-duty death at HPD since December, Acevedo said.