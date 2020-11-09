Houston Fire Department ambulance involved in crash in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a crash involving a Houston Fire Department ambulance and box truck in southwest Houston Monday.

Police said the crash happened around 3:42 a.m. on Bissonnet Street and Beltway 8 when an HFD ambulance was en route to a scene with lights and sirens on.

According to investigators, a Frito Lay Cheetos truck drove through a green light and crashed into the ambulance. Police said the force of the collision sent the ambulance into oncoming traffic, where it struck a sedan.

Although minor injuries were reported by the driver of the ambulance, police said no one was transported to the hospital.

Officers said the cause of the crash and who is at fault remains under investigation. Investigators are working to see if the ambulance workers followed protocol and if the truck yielded to the ambulance or not. Police said weather conditions might have also played a factor.