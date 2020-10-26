WATCH LIVE: Deputies give update on deadly shooting in Sienna

SIENNA, Texas – Authorities are searching for two people Monday in the Sienna area after a fatal shooting.
The shooting was reported in the 2500 block of Amethyst Isle Lane.
Authorities said one person was killed in the shooting.
🔴WATCH LIVE: Deputies give update on shooting in SiennaPosted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Monday, October 26, 2020
Deputies have asked residents near the scene to stay inside their homes while the manhunt continues.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.