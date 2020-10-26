71ºF

WATCH LIVE: Deputies give update on deadly shooting in Sienna

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

SIENNA, Texas – Authorities are searching for two people Monday in the Sienna area after a fatal shooting.

The shooting was reported in the 2500 block of Amethyst Isle Lane.

Authorities said one person was killed in the shooting.

Deputies have asked residents near the scene to stay inside their homes while the manhunt continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

