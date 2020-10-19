Baby Nick to be laid to rest this week, per released funeral arrangements

HOUSTON – The funeral for 10-month-old baby Nick Torres has been set for this upcoming week, according to the Facebook page.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday at the Compean Funeral Home at 2102 Broadway Street in Houston. The service is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A viewing is set for Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a coronation ceremony at 6 p.m. Guests are asked to wear white.

Following the memorial, the child will be laid to rest at the Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in southeast Houston.

The family of Torres went through a high-interest legal battle with Texas Children’s Hospital.

The hospital pushed to take the child off life support after they ruled the child brain dead on September 30. Torres was rushed to the hospital in late-September after he was found unresponsive in a bathtub by one of his parents after he was left unattended in the tub.

However, the family filed several appeals to keep the child on life support because his heart was still beating.

In the end, the hospital agreed to release Torres into his family’s care. The child at home died a few hours later.

A GoFundMe account has been established to support the family.