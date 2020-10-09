2nd emergency motion filed in case of Baby Nick, recommends neurologist examines him

HOUSTON – Attorney Kevin Acevedo has filed a second emergency motion in hopes of keeping 10-month-old Nick Torres on life support.

According to Acevedo, neurologist Calixto Machado, who he says is an expert in “brain dead” cases, wants to travel to the U.S. to examine Baby Nick, if the court allows it.

Baby Nick was rushed to the hospital on September 24 after he was found unresponsive in a bathtub.

A judge gave Nick’s parents and lawyer, Kevin Acevedo, until 6 p.m. Monday for the court of appeals to review the case and the motion.

Court documents show the boy was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital, where medical staff informed the boy’s parents that nothing could be done and the 10-month-old was to be taken off life support. A doctor with Texas Children’s Hospital said that Nick’s brain is not working and that his lungs and kidneys are not functioning.

KPRC 2 will be following this story and let you know when a decision is reached.