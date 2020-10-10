Texas Children’s Hospital will allow Baby Nick to go home with parents, attorney says

HOUSTON – Baby Nick is going home to his parents. The attorney for the family called the decision a miracle.

Last week, 10-month-old Nick Torres was scheduled to be taken off life support by Texas Children’s Hospital. The hospital claimed that the child was brain dead.

In late September, the child was left unattended in the bathtub by one of his parents. He was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital.

His family has pleaded with the hospital and the courts to keep the child on life support, saying that his heart was still beating.

After their attorney filed two motions, a judge gave them a six-hour extension allowing the courts of appeals to review the case.

Last night, Texas Children’s authorized to release Baby Nick to his parents.

His parents are considering hospice care. It is not clear when Baby Nick will be leaving the hospital.