Ask 2: I live in Harris County. Do I have to go to NRG Stadium to drop off my ballot?

Question: I live in Harris County. Do I have to go to NRG Stadium to submit my ballot?

Answer: Due to Gov. Greg Abbott’s order limiting drop-off locations to one per county, Harris County residents may only drop off their mail-in ballots at NRG Park.

The exact drop-off location is Harris County Election Headquarters at NRG Arena – Hall D.

To help Harris County voters get their counted, Lyft has teamed up with the ‘More Than A Vote’ Coalition to offer free rides, up to $15, to NRG Stadium.

Ballots can also be mailed to the return address provided with appropriate postage affixed.

