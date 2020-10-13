Lyft to offer free rides to NRG to drop off mail-in ballots

HOUSTON – Ridesharing service Lyft is teaming up with the ‘More Than A Vote' Coalition to offer free rides to NRG to drop off mail-in ballots in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to limit all mail-in ballot boxes to one per county.

In a tweet posted Oct. 6, Lyft riders in Harris County can get a free ride to NRG Arena using promo code HOUVOTE on their Lyft app to drop off their ballot. NRG Arena is the only ballot drop-off for the county.

“Harris County, we see you, we got you,” The coalition said in the tweet.

In Harris County, home to 2.4 million voters, Texas shut down 11 of 12 ballot drop off locations.



We got you, Houston. Get a free @Lyft (up to $15) in Harris County to drop off your ballot at NRG Arena using code HOUVOTE. Details: https://t.co/XMyPRFs9pv #LyftUp pic.twitter.com/cp4ZQ2pPmB — More Than A Vote (@morethanavote) October 6, 2020

The free ride is valid for a one-way trip only to NRG’s Blue Lot 24, where the drop-off box is located.

The ‘More Than A Vote’ Coalition, backed by several Black athletes and artists such as Lakers superstar LeBron James and Houston rapper Bun B, says it targets voter suppression and systemic racism by educating the Black community to vote and speak out on these issues. According to an open letter posted on the More Than A Vote website, it is focused on the threat of COVID-19 and how it may affect the ability to vote this upcoming election.