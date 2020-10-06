Ask 2: How much postage is needed to send my mail-in ballot?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: How much postage is needed to send my mail-in ballot?

Answer: Texas is one of many states that do not provide absentee voters with a prepaid return envelope, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

According to the USPS, completed ballots are classified as First-Class Mail and require proper postage to help ensure timely processing and delivery.

Voters are responsible for affixing the appropriate postage on their return ballot envelope.

According to Texas Tribune, postage for mail-in ballots will vary by the county due to differences in the ballot style and size.

The First-Class Mail postage rate for a standard-sized, rectangular envelope starts at $0.55. Postage for square, oversized, or unusually shaped envelope starts at $0.70. First-Class Mail stamps can be purchased online.

If a ballot is sent with insufficient or missing postage, the Postal Service is supposed to deliver the ballot and bill the county, according to Texas Tribune.

