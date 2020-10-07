HPD officer who died 2 years after ‘freak accident’ to be laid to rest

HOUSTON – Senior Officer Jerry Flores will be honored and laid to rest Wednesday after a funeral at St. Ignatius Catholic Community Church, nearly one week after he passed away.

Flores died Thursday, after over two years of fighting to recover from a critical injury caused by a “freak accident” at a golf course in April 2018.

The injury left him comatose for more than a week, but awoke and fought to live until his death last week, said Flores' friend Ray Hunt.

“It’s been difficult. He hasn’t been able to talk this entire time but definitely understood what you were saying and would give a chuckle every now of then,” Hunt said. “…I will always remember his smile, always remember his great sense of humor and a blessing he was part of my life.”

Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers' Union, said Flores' funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Ignatius Catholic Community Church at 7810 Cypresswood Drive in Spring.

Click2Houston.com will offer a live stream of the event. People can watch at this link starting at 11 a.m.

Flores will be buried at Earthman Resthaven at 13102 North Freeway.