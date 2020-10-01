59ºF

HPD officer seriously injured in ‘freak accident’ 2 years ago dies

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Jerry Flores is seen in this undated family photo provided to KPRC 2 in 2018.
HOUSTON – A Houston police officer who was seriously injured in what was described as a “freak accident” two years ago died early Thursday.

Senior Officer Jerry Flores, who was assigned to the Houston Police Department’s gang division fell from a golf cart in April 2018 and hit his head on concrete. He was left critically injured and was comatose for more than a week.

Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers' Union, announced Flores' death in a tweet Thursday morning.

“RIP brother you are a legend and will be missed by all,” Gamaldi wrote in the tweet.

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo also remembered Flores in a tweet.

“Today we lost Senior Police Officer Jerry Flores, a kind, generous man who never met a stranger & did so much for so many,” Acevedo wrote in the tweet.

Flores had worked for HPD for nearly 30 years.

