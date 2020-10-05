Funeral for HPD officer who died 2 years after ‘freak accident’ to be held Wednesday

HOUSTON – The Houston police officer who died two years after being seriously injured in what was called a “freak accident” will be laid to rest Wednesday.

Senior Officer Jerry Flores, who was assigned to the Houston Police Department’s gang division fell from a golf cart in April 2018 and hit his head on concrete. He was left critically injured and was comatose for more than a week.

Flores died last week at 56.

Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers' Union, said Monday that visitation and a rosary will be held for Flores on Tuesday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 4918 Cochran St. in Houston. The visitation starts at 5 p.m. and the rosary begins at 7 p.m.

Gamaldi said Flores' funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Ignatius Catholic Community Church at 7810 Cypresswood Drive in Spring.

Flores will be buried at Earthman Resthaven at 13102 North Freeway.

Details for the procession have not yet been released.