WATCH LIVE: Mayor Turner’s task force on police reform to release recommendations on Wednesday

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s task force on policing reform will release its recommendations Wednesday afternoon.

The task force’s chairman, Jerry Payne, will be joined by co-chairs and the 45 members who were appointed by Turner in June. Turner said the residents selected to contribute on the task force represent diverse backgrounds, sectors and affiliations, including the NACCP, the Urban League, the disabled, the LGBTQIA+ community, business, education, Millennials and the faith-based community. He also named five special advisors to the task force.

The task force was put in place to help review the Houston Police Department policies and practices following the death of George Floyd and several officer-involved shootings in the city.

In August, five Houston city council members sent a letter to Turner, making 25 recommendations, including mandatory discipline for officers making racial or culturally insensitive public comments, and random psychological exams.

The letter also suggests that reforms address cellphone use around police, undercover officer conduct, cite-and-release legislation, incentive pay for residency, recruitment, video recordings of officer-involved shooting scenes, random psychological exams, a college-degree requirement, social media guidelines, protest guidelines, body camera footage guidelines, and guidelines for the chief to appear before the committee.

The press conference will be held at 3 p.m. and livestreamed on Click2Houston.com