What’s happening in the week ahead: Relaxed coronavirus restrictions, National Voter Registration Day and more

Gov. Greg Abbott loosens coronavirus restrictions for restaurants and other businesses

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday he is allowing some businesses to increase their capacity as the number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have been on a steady decline, but some businesses must remain closed.

Abbott said that state leaders will use the hospitalization rates related to coronavirus in the state’s 22 hospital regions to guide their decision making. He said all but three of those regions – Laredo, Victoria and the Rio Grande Valley – have brought their coronavirus-related hospitalizations below 15% for at least seven days.

Abbott said restaurants, retail shops, gyms, museums, office buildings and factories are allowed to increase to 75% capacity starting Monday.

Hospitals can also resume elective procedures.

Texas will allow visitations at nursing homes, other long-term care facilities with active COVID-19 cases

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day: Where you can register on National Voter Registration Day across the Houston area

KPRC, Telemundo Houston, the League of Women Voters Houston, and Goodwill Houston are teaming up to get voters registered on National Voter Registration Day which is September 22nd. That day there will be volunteers at dozens of locations all around town, including several Goodwill Houston stores, local parks, and more. Whatever your political affiliation, if you want your voice to be heard this November, you have to be registered.

To find locations and hours for the registration events closest to you, go to Click2Houston.com/govote. There you’ll also find a link to check if your registration is current. If you need to register, the League of Women Voters Houston is making it easy to take care of all across town on September 22nd.

Click here for a map of Houston-area locations where you can register to vote.

UH to open 2020 football season Saturday against North Texas at TDECU Stadium

The University of Houston will open the 2020 season with a game against North Texas at TDECU Stadium on Sept. 26.

UH had intended to open its 2020 football season against Baylor on Sept. 19 at McLane Stadium but both schools announced the game had been cancelled. it would have been the first meeting between the two football programs since 1995.

Houston’s Latin Restaurant Weeks begins Sunday

Houston’s Latin Restaurant Weeks returns for its second year. The event, which highlights the contributions of Hispanics and Latinos in the food industry, runs from September 20-October 4.

Participating restaurants: Avenida Brazil (all three locations), Andes Cafe, Arepa Xpress, Cafe Piquet, Club Pablo Katy, Chick Houz El Caribeño, Kokai Sushi, La Calle Tacos, La Fisheria, La Pupusa Loka, La Tortilleria La Reyna (nine locations), Latin Bites, Los Ranchitos, Maison Pucha, The Original Marinis Empanada House, Sweets by Belen, Tropical’s Restaurant, Tony’s Tex Mex (Cypress only)

