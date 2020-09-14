86ºF

GO VOTE! MAP: This is where you can register on National Voter Registration Day across the Houston area

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

DENVER - AUGUST 22: A college student fills out a form during a voter registration drive August 22, 2008 in Denver, Colorado. The Democratic National Convention starts in Denver on Monday. Convention delegates from around the country are set to nominate Barack Obama as their Presidential candidate next Thursday. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
HOUSTON – Sept. 22 is National Voter Registration Day. Check out our handy KPRC 2 National Voter Registration Day interactive map below for where you can register to GO VOTE! on that day.

National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday celebrating our democracy, according to the official website for the observance. The event website says nearly 3 million voters have registered to vote on the holiday to date.

Find out where you can register across the Houston area in the map below.

