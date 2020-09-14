GO VOTE! MAP: This is where you can register on National Voter Registration Day across the Houston area

HOUSTON – Sept. 22 is National Voter Registration Day. Check out our handy KPRC 2 National Voter Registration Day interactive map below for where you can register to GO VOTE! on that day.

National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday celebrating our democracy, according to the official website for the observance. The event website says nearly 3 million voters have registered to vote on the holiday to date.

Find out where you can register across the Houston area in the map below.

Do you have questions about voting? Let us know in the form below.