Community rallies to end police violence after deadly shooting of Nicolas Chavez

HOUSTON – Family, friends and community members came together Saturday to hold a candlelight vigil for 27-year-old Nicolas Chavez.

“He was my best friend. So when he left I not only lost my son but I lost my best friend. I don’t know what to say other than I love him,” said Nicolas' mother Leantha Chavez.

The vigil was also an opportunity for loved ones to demand an end to police violence.

"We fought long and hard even when nobody was looking. We made noise when nobody was listening. This was the outcome I wanted. It’s not finished though, " Chavez said.

Chavez was killed when Houston police officers fired their weapons during a confrontation on April 21. Four of the officers involved were fired Thursday.

The mother of his children said not a day goes behind that he’s not on their mind.

“This is our son Nicolas Casey Chavez Junior. He’s six years old. It really sucks what happened to him now my son will never have a father,” said Jennifer Thompson.

The Chavez family also allowed members of the Houston Police Department to be present.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo took the opportunity to apologize to the family.

“I’m very, very sorry for your loss and I hope that Thursday was part of the journey to healing,” Acevedo said.