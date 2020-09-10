WATCH LIVE: FIEL, immigrant-led civil rights organization, responds to body camera footage from Chavez’s death

HOUSTON – Cesar Espinosa, the Executive Director of FIEL, an immigrant-led civil rights organization, holds a press conference to react to police body camera footage from the death of Nicolas Chavez, who was shot and killed by several police officers during the confrontation in Denver Harbor.

Houston Police Department fired four officers Thursday after releasing body camera footage from the incident.

Here is the full statement from Espinosa released earlier Thursday:

I have seen the full footage of the encounter between 28 HPD officers and Nicolas Chavez where the officers shot and killed Chavez. After watching the video, as a community member, I am thoroughly convinced that the Houston Police officers who shot Nicolas 21 times while on his knees were not justified in their actions. After hearing that Chief Acevedo has fired these 4 officers, we’ve been in contact with HPD and have expressed to them that this is a good first step in seeking justice for the Chavez family. We regret that this has taken so long but we encourage the community to keep pressure on HPD and the District Attorneys office so that these officers may be held accountable for their actions. We further condemn the words and actions by the Houston Police Officers Union and believe that their rhetoric thus far is only going to ignite more polarization and distrust from the community towards the police. We ask the community to remain peaceful while continuing to demand that the officers involved in this gruesome death be held accountable.