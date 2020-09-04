2-year-old Maliyah Bass to be honored at funeral in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas – Maliyah Bass, the missing 2-year-old who was found dead in Brays Bayou, will be laid to rest Friday in Dallas.

According to the Sandra Clark Funeral Home, a service for the toddler will start at noon after which she will be buried at the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.

Maliyah was reported missing out of southwest Houston on Aug. 22, and her body was found by a jogger the following day, according to authorities.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said he believes foul play was involved in the child’s death and is looking for any information that could lead them to a suspect.

“If you live or have a business by the bayou, go back the last 24 hours, take a look at any cameras you might have,” Acevedo said. “…We need justice for this family.”

Maliyah’s grandmother, Rosalie Jimerson, said she and her granddaughter had a social bond.

“I talked to her on Facetime. Her mom let me talk to her every day and she would be, ’Hi, my Nanna. And, I would be like, ‘Hi, my Tootie.’ I’ll never forget that,” she said. “…Tootie touched a lot of lives all over the world and I know a lot of people are hurting but I want the city of Houston to know that we will get justice for Maliyah.”

According to the funeral home, the service will be live-streamed on the business’s Facebook page.