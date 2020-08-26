Fort Bend County judge signs disaster declaration ahead of Hurricane Laura

RICHMOND, Texas – Fort Bend County Judge K.P. George has signed a disaster declaration Wednesday. Officials in Fort Bend County are preparing for possible impacts from Hurricane Laura as the storm approaches the Gulf Coast.

Hurricane Laura is forecast to make landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday near the Texas-Louisiana state line.

Fort Bend County is under a tropical storm warning with winds of near 40 mph possible as Laura makes landfall. Scattered showers and storms are also possible. Officials said they are working ahead of the curve to help lessen the storm’s impact on the county.

Fort Bend County judges talks Laura Fort Bend County Judge KP George is discussing preparations for Hurricane Laura. Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Officials said the reservoirs against the Brazos are all empty. Fort Bend, Grand Parkway and Westpark toll roads have all been waived. Officials have asked people to stay off the roads during this time.

The disaster declaration is expected to last for seven days. Red Cross is also on standby in case of emergencies, officials said. An evacuation plan has been put in place in case the event is more serious than anticipated.

Plans have been put in place to set up shelters if necessary. Officials said they are in constant contact with other local mayors and leaders. According to Judge George, he has been in contact with Gov. Abbott.

