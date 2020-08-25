KPRC 2 reporters are covering storm preparations along the Gulf coast. Here is what they saw Tuesday

HOUSTON – With all eyes on the Gulf of Mexico and Hurrican Laura fast approaching, residents along the coast, from Louisiana to Brazoria County, are preparing for the worst. As Laura’s path becomes more clear, residents and local leaders are making preparations to stay safe.

KPRC 2′s reporters visited areas all along the Gulf Coast to meet with officials and residents who spent Monday preparing for severe weather. See those videos below: