Former TSU law school assistant dean surrenders, posts $10,000 bond in theft charge

HOUSTON – A former Texas Southern University law school assistant dean turned himself in to authorities Friday after he was previously charged with theft in an alleged admissions scheme, officials said.

Edward Rene, 52, was charged with theft Monday after being accused of awarding double tuition scholarship to at least two students and then making them return the extra money, which investigators say he kept.

Rene surrendered at court Friday morning. He was given a $10,000 bond, which he posted and was released.

About the case

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Rene “masterminded a variety of schemes to steal money from the school by diverting student scholarship funds to himself.”

“He abused his power for personal profit and his actions hurt the school and the students,” Ogg said in the release. “It was the TSU Board of Regents who brought us the case following an internal investigation, and we applaud their swift actions to bring this thief to justice.”

Rene acted as the school’s chief enrollment officer and was employed as the Thurgood Marshall School of Law’s Assistant Dean of Admissions since 1999, according to the school’s website.

In November, the university said an employee had been fired over improprieties in the admissions process but did not specify who the employee was or what the improprieties were. At the time, the school said the findings of their internal audit were turned over to local authorities.

In February, TSU President Dr. Austin Lane was fired after the university’s board of regents voted 6-1 in favor of his termination.

In a statement after Lane’s termination, the board said Lane “failed to appropriately act on or inform the Board about allegations of fraud committed by the former law school official, including evidence of a student payment for admission to the school.”

The DA’s office said the university’s board of regents brought the matter to their Public Corruption Division and together with the FBI, charges were filed against Rene.

Anyone with further information about possible wrongdoing in this matter is asked to contact the District Attorney’s Office Public Corruption Division at 713-274-5911 or FBI’s Houston Division at 713-693-5000.