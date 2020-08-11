Ask 2: Can Harris County residents over 65 still vote in person if they received a mail ballot?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: I’m over 65. Harris County automatically sends me a ballot in the mail. What if I want to vote in person? Bring the ballot to vote location?

The answer: Yes, those over 65 who receive a ballot by mail but wish to vote in person can do so, as long as they take the mail ballot and photo ID to the polling location, according to a Harris Votes representative.

Senior voters who are unable to stand for long periods of time can cast their votes from their vehicles by parking at a handicapped spot. Once parked, they can ring the buzzer available or call the polling location’s number so a staff member can bring out a polling machine to them, per the representative.

The Harris Votes website says those eligible to vote by mail in Texas include:

Those 65 years or older

Disabled residents: (Texas Election Code Sec. 82.002 provides “A qualified voter is eligible… if the voter has a sickness or physical condition that prevents the voter from appearing at the polling place on election day without a likelihood of needing personal assistance or of injuring the voter’s health.”)

Those who will be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance

Those confined in jail, but otherwise eligible

The representative recommended for those who wish to apply for mail-in ballots to do so in January, in order to receive an annual ballot. However, they can apply at any time throughout the year.

If you’re not yet registered to vote, here’s how to get registered ahead of the November election.

For answers to other frequently asked questions about mail-in ballots click here or call Harris County’s Voter Outreach Department at (713) 274-9550.

To locate the nearest early voting or election day voting centers, log into www.HarrisVotes.com or contact the county’s elections department at (713) 755-5792.

