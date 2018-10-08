Here’s how to register to vote in Texas

HOUSTON – If you’re not a registered voter, you have a few months to register in time for the 2020 election in November.

Texas law requires that voters be registered by Oct. 5 if they want to vote on Nov. 3. Early voting will begin on Monday, Oct. 19 and the last day to apply for ballot by mail will be Oct. 23.

There are several voter registration events happening across the area Tuesday. Click here and enter your ZIP code to find one near you.

Registering to vote is free. You must be a United States citizen and be 17 years and 10 months of age on the date you apply.

How do I register to vote?

You can head to your county’s Voter Registrar’s Office. Usually, these are located in the same place as the Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office for your county. However, some counties register voters through the county clerk or the elections administrator. Click here for a list of registration offices by county.

You can also download an informal application from the Texas Secretary of State’s Office and mail it to your voter registration office. Click here for information about that process.

What do I need to register?

Anyone who registers to vote in Texas must provide a Texas driver’s license number or personal identification number issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety. If you don’t have either of those, you can provide the last four digits of your Social Security number. If you don’t have a Social Security number, you should state that on your application.

Click here for more information about eligibility requirements.

Click here for more information about identification requirements.

How do I know if I’m already registered?

First, you should have received a voter registration card in the mail within 30 days of your application. That card will include important information, like your precinct number and the districts and municipalities in which you can vote.

It looks something like this:

If you can’t find your card, you can search for your information on the Texas Secretary of State’s website. Click here to access the search form.