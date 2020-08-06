88ºF

Ask 2: Do parents have a choice between synchronous and asynchronous virtual instruction?

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

In this Friday, May 8, 2020 photo, Christa Schall is online doing a zoom course with classmates at her home for the cosmetology school, Casal Avedo Institute, in Austintown, Ohio. More than 8 million students in the U.S. are enrolled in technical colleges, seeking certification in skilled trades like welding, phlebotomy and cosmetology. But unlike students at traditional colleges, their learning can't easily translate into Zoom courses, they learn through hands-on demonstrations. Now, many are eager to get back into the classroom, and some are reeling because they won't get to graduate on time. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
HOUSTONAt KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Do parents have a choice between synchronous and asynchronous virtual instruction?

Answer: Whether a student’s virtual instruction is delivered in the synchronous or asynchronous way will vary by school district and students will likely engage in both formats.

Virtual synchronous instruction requires students and teachers to interact in real-time through a computer or electronic device.

During virtual asynchronous instruction, students will work independently and teachers are required to provide daily feedback.

Here’s a look at what the virtual instruction schedule for Lamar CISD:

Several school districts are offering virtual instruction in both formats and have different schedules based on students’ grade level or elective courses.

