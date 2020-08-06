Ask 2: Do parents have a choice between synchronous and asynchronous virtual instruction?

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Question: Do parents have a choice between synchronous and asynchronous virtual instruction?

Answer: Whether a student’s virtual instruction is delivered in the synchronous or asynchronous way will vary by school district and students will likely engage in both formats.

Virtual synchronous instruction requires students and teachers to interact in real-time through a computer or electronic device.

During virtual asynchronous instruction, students will work independently and teachers are required to provide daily feedback.

Here’s a look at what the virtual instruction schedule for Lamar CISD:

Are your students signed up for virtual instruction this fall? Check out these samples of what their virtual instruction schedule could look like!



For more information on the 2020-2021 school year, click here: https://t.co/aNJSn3fZvS pic.twitter.com/jCTXebKmDe — Lamar CISD (@LamarCISD) August 4, 2020

Several school districts are offering virtual instruction in both formats and have different schedules based on students’ grade level or elective courses.

