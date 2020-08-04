Ask 2: Are athletics going to be allowed at schools this year?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Are athletics going to be allowed at schools this year?

Answer: Houston area school districts are approaching the school year in unique ways.

Reopening plans will vary by district.

For example, Katy ISD has elected to continue with both in-season and offseason athletics for the upcoming school year no matter the instruction method in which a student is participating.

Alief ISD on the other hand has announced there will be no extracurricular activities including athletics and/or UIL during its virtual restart period.

Houston ISD also will not host school-based extracurricular until in-person instruction begins; however, student sporting events are tentatively scheduled for the fall.

