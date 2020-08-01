Workers discover large explosive device near Magnolia, Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office says

HOUSTON – Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office announced Saturday that workers clearing land near Magnolia this week unearthed what appeared to be a large explosive device.
The bomb squad responded and determined the device was an inert Mark 80 series aerial bomb.
The bomb was recovered and the investigation continues into how it came to be in our area.
