Spring ISD elementary school principal faces domestic assault charge

SPRING, Texas – A Spring Independent School District principal is facing a domestic assault charge, according to the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office.

Northgate Crossing Elementary School Principal Kristi Brown was arrested last week after investigators responded to a family violence call, officials said.

According to investigators Brown is accused of hitting a male victim, striking him with her hand.

Court documents indicate that the complainant is a member of Brown’s family, household, or a person with whom she currently or previously dated.

Spring ISD issued the following statement in response to KPRC 2′s request for comment:

“We’re aware of her arrest. She followed the district’s Human Resource policies and immediately notified the district of her arrest. We will monitor all legal proceedings related to this matter.”

Brown was not removed from her position as principal at Northgate Crossing Elementary School as of Tuesday evening.