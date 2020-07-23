Officials: ‘Multiple’ shots fired at Harris County deputies near Cypress during search for Magnolia slaying suspect

CYPRESS, Texas – Deputies searching for the suspect in a slaying at a Magnolia home came under fire Thursday when they tried to serve a warrant at the suspect’s home near Cypress, according to tweets from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported about 2:20 p.m. in the 15200 block of Vincennes Oak Street, near the intersection of Grant and Shaw roads.

According to the tweet from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary information indicated “multiple gunshots” were fire at deputies from someone inside the home, which has been identified as the home of 27-year-old Christopher Julian.

Preliminary info: Multiple gunshots have been reportedly fired at deputies from a home in the 15200 block of Vincennes Oak in Cypress. The public is urged to avoid the area and neighbors should remain indoors. Expect a heavy law enforcement presence. PIO is en route #hounews pic.twitter.com/5YtmdjOS9S — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 23, 2020

HCSO and @MCTXSheriff deputies were at the home in search of Montgomery County murder suspect Christopher Julian, 27, when they encountered gunfire. This remains an active scene. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 23, 2020

Julian is wanted in connection with the fatal Wednesday night shooting of his friend, 28-year-old Samuel Schmitt, at a home on Kinley Ann Court in Magnolia.

Christopher Julian is seen in this undated image released by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on July 23, 2020.

A spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office said SWAT is responding to the scene.

There have been no reports of deputies being injured, according to the spokesman.

Residents were asked to stay inside until the all-clear is given. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

This developing story will be updated.