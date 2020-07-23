Search for suspect underway after man shot, killed in front of his home in Magnolia: MCSO

MAGNOLIA, Texas – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they said a man in his 20′s was shot and killed in his driveway in Magnolia Wednesday night.

Deputies said the incident happened at around 11 p.m. in the 300000 block of Kinley Ann Court, just behind The Woodlands.

Deputies said they arrived at the scene and found the victim dead at the front door of his home.

According to MCSO, the suspect fled in a 2012 Nissan Versa with Texas plate MPT5747.

The shooter also has a warrant for aggravated assault of a family member in Harris County, deputies said.

This is a developing story.