79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

Videos show flames, activity in courtyard of Consulate General of China in Houston

Tulsi Kamath, Senior Digital News Editor

Tags: Houston Fire Department, Houston Police Department, China, US, Houston, Consulate General of China
Videos shared by a viewer who lives next to the Consulate General of China show a fire and a flurry of activity in the courtyard of the building.
Videos shared by a viewer who lives next to the Consulate General of China show a fire and a flurry of activity in the courtyard of the building. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Houston police and fire officials responded to reports that documents were being burned in the courtyard of the Consulate General of China in Houston Tuesday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

Houston police said they began receiving reports that documents were being burned just after 8 p.m. at 3417 Montrose Boulevard where the consulate is located. Read more details here.

Bins on fire

Videos shared by a viewer who lives next to the Consulate General of China show a fire and activity in the courtyard of the building. In the video, several bins or open containers can be seen with flames coming out of them.

Hosing down the flames

Later in the night, a KPRC 2 crew captured people in the courtyard of the property hosing down bins that were flaming.

Scene outside consulate Tuesday night

Dozens of Houston first responders arrived at the scene but they did not go into the property.

“You could just smell the paper burning,” a witness at the scene told KPRC 2. “But, all the firefighters were just surrounding the building. They couldn’t go inside.”

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: