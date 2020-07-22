Videos show flames, activity in courtyard of Consulate General of China in Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police and fire officials responded to reports that documents were being burned in the courtyard of the Consulate General of China in Houston Tuesday night, according to the Houston Police Department.
Houston police said they began receiving reports that documents were being burned just after 8 p.m. at 3417 Montrose Boulevard where the consulate is located. Read more details here.
Bins on fire
Videos shared by a viewer who lives next to the Consulate General of China show a fire and activity in the courtyard of the building. In the video, several bins or open containers can be seen with flames coming out of them.
This video shared with us by a viewer who lives next to the Consulate General of China in #Houston shows fire and activity in the courtyard of the building.— KPRC2Tulsi (@KPRC2Tulsi) July 22, 2020
DETAILS SO FAR: https://t.co/2cOeKoap96 pic.twitter.com/0myxe6HIlC
Hosing down the flames
Later in the night, a KPRC 2 crew captured people in the courtyard of the property hosing down bins that were flaming.
A video captured by our crew outside the Consulate General of China in Houston shows people hosing down what appear to be flaming open containers in the courtyard of the property.— KPRC2Tulsi (@KPRC2Tulsi) July 22, 2020
DETAILS: https://t.co/2cOeKoap96 pic.twitter.com/ToQitHjy2T
Scene outside consulate Tuesday night
Dozens of Houston first responders arrived at the scene but they did not go into the property.
“You could just smell the paper burning,” a witness at the scene told KPRC 2. “But, all the firefighters were just surrounding the building. They couldn’t go inside.”
.@HoustonFire and @houstonpolice are responding to reports of documents being burned at the Consulate General of China on 3417 Montrose Boulevard. Here's what the scene looks like there right now. pic.twitter.com/grUHhqmUz4— KPRC2Tulsi (@KPRC2Tulsi) July 22, 2020