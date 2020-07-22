82ºF

Houston fire and police responding to reports of documents being burned at Consulate General of China

Tulsi Kamath, Senior Digital News Editor

Houston police and fire officials are responding to reports that documents are being burned at the Consulate General of China in Houston.
HOUSTON – Houston police and fire officials are responding to reports that documents are being burned in the courtyard of the Consulate General of China in Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Houston police say they began receiving the reports that documents were being burned just after 8 p.m. at 3417 Montrose Boulevard where the Consulate General of China is located.

Houston fire officials confirmed they are responding to the scene and HPD officials were needed for traffic control in the area.

A small amount of smoke could be seen and smelled from outside. Dozens of Houston first responders are at the scene.

