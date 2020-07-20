5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, July 20

Here are things you need to know for Monday, July 20:

1. 10-year-old child shot in face while playing video games, HCSO says

A 10-year-old boy is recovering at Memorial Hermann hospital after being shot in the face Wednesday, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Junior Martinez was playing videos game with his little brother at a home near Birnam Wood Boulevard and Reynaldo Drive when a shot was fired into his window at about 4 a.m.

2. 85 babies under 1 year old in a Texas county have tested positive for COVID-19, according to report

Eighty-five infants who are under the age of 1 have tested positive for the coronavirus in Nueces County, CNN reports.

The county, which includes Corpus Christi, has become emblematic of the recent surge of coronavirus cases in the state. When the pandemic first started ravaging the state, Nueces County stayed relatively healthy while the Amarillo region suffered.

Now, however, the beachfront location has one of the fastest-growing outbreaks in the state, adding well over 2,000 new cases for each of the past two weeks.

3. Congress members urge Texas to scale back reopening, give back local authority

On Friday, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and Rep. Joaquín Castro sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott urging him to rewind reopening efforts in Texas. The lawmakers argued that Texas’ decision to reopen was based on calls from the Trump administration and not based on science.

4. Former NBA all-star Shaquille O’Neal presented humanitarian award while distributing food in Houston

Former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal made an appearance Saturday afternoon at the food distribution at NRG Stadium.

Mayor Sylvester Turner presented O’Neal with a humanitarian award for his random acts of kindness in Houston.

5. NWS: Tropical wave coming late week could increase rain chances along the Texas coast

A tropical wave currently brewing in the Caribbean could increase rain chances along the upper Texas coast later this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a weak disturbance over eastern Hispaniola and the coastal waters of the southwestern Atlantic. The tropical wave is expected to move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by late Tuesday and into the northwestern Gulf Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 20 percent chance of tropical cyclone development over the next five days.

3 things to share

WORD OF THE DAY

Caconym [kak-uh-nim] (noun) a name, especially a taxonomic name, that is considered linguistically undesirable.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

July 20, 1969: American astronaut Neil Armstrong becomes the first human to walk on the surface of the moon.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“He is happiest, be he king or peasant, who finds peace in his home.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

