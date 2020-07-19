NWS: Tropical wave could increase rain chances along the Texas coast

Tropical Outlook Map (KPRC)

A tropical wave in the Caribbean could increase rain chances along the upper Texas coast late in the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Tropical Outlook Map (KPRC)

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a weak disturbance over eastern Hispaniola and the coastal waters of the southwestern Atlantic. The tropical wave is expected to move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by late Tuesday and into the northwestern Gulf Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 20 percent chance of tropical cyclone development over the next five days.

Tropical Futurecast Map (KPRC)

While the system is expected to increase rain chances late in the week, it is still too early to to determine additional impacts along the upper Texas coast, according to the National Weather Service.

Next week rain futurecast (KPRC)

Cumulative rain amounts for next week will increase by next weekend. Preliminary futurecast models indicate 3-4 inches along the coastal communities but that forecast is expected to change in the coming days.

