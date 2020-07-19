Ask 2: How does virtual learning work? Is it all day for students?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: How does virtual learning work? Is it all day?

The answer: The virtual learning experience may be different depending on which district your child is enrolled in. While the exact duration of the lessons have not been outlined, most districts said daily attendance will be recorded.

While districts consent in-person learning is the most effective learning environment, the spike of coronavirus in the Greater Houston area has many districts opting to begin the 2020-2021 school year with virtual learning. Those districts said they plan to offer in-person instruction a few weeks later, while other districts allow parents to select between in-person or virtual options before the official start.

For example, Katy Independent School District is offering in-person learning and a virtual program, the Katy Virtual Academy.

The KVA program allows students to engage in “two-way, real-time, live instruction with teachers that is delivered through technology devices.” Students can communicate and request support from teachers when needed.

Students engage in lessons each day, and the KVA instructional schedule meets the minimum number of required daily minutes per the Texas Education Agency.

In Klein ISD, parents and students can also choose between on-campus or online learning. Students will engage in daily 100% virtual online learning with teachers.

However, some districts, like Houston and Alief ISDs, are only offering virtual learning to start the fall. The districts are working with local partners to ensure all students have access to computers or tablets and the internet to do their work from home.