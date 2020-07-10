Klein ISD to share plan for reopening schools for 2020-2021 school year Friday

KLEIN, Texas – With the new school year fastly approaching in August, Klein ISD is set to share a comprehensive plan with parents about learning options Friday.

The district said students have the options of learning in-person or online and parents will have to update the child’s registration. The district says this year, parents are to decide which learning option the student will use by July 24. The district is also seeking information regarding device and Wi-Fi access in homes.

“This enrollment verification information will guide our campus in ensuring that every child has a schedule for learning for the first day of school, based on their choice of the learning environment,” a letter from the district said.

The district said a collaborative group of district and campus leaders have worked on a Reopening Design Team since May to research and review all the national, state and local guidelines for a safe and successful reopening of schools.

“Our district is committed to the health and wellness of staff and students, excellent and equitable outcomes for learning, and safe systems and operations through our promise2purpose shared vision,” the district said.