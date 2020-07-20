Houston restaurateur dies from COVID-19, the Mandola family says

HOUSTON – A Houston restaurateur Vincent “Bubba” Mandola has died from coronavirus, according to the Mandola family. Vincent Mandola was the owner of Nino’s, Grappino’s and Vincent’s, three family-run Italian restaurants in Houston.

“The Mandola family has lost one of our own to COVID, Vincent “Bubba” Mandola,” Mandola’s Deli wrote on Facebook Sunday afternoon. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, children, grandchildren and siblings.”

The family took time to remind people to be “vigilant” amid coronavirus.

“Remember we are all tired of this temporary way of life,” Mandola’s Deli wrote. “Follow the guidelines anyway! This is a real thing affecting our families, friends and communities. Wear your masks. Wash your hands constantly. Stay home as much as possible. Keep your distance. Be skeptical while you’re doing these things if that’s where you stand!”

Vincent Mandola will be missed by his family, friends, staff and loyal patrons.

The Vincent Mandola Family of Restaurants released a statement on the passing of Mr. Vincent Mandola:

It is with profound sadness that the Vincent Mandela Family would like to inform you of the passing of our dearly beloved Vincent Mandela on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Vincent dedicated his life to his family and was a devoted husband and an amazing father, and papa. His restaurants were an extension of his home and he welcomed each guest with warmth and attentiveness like Famiglia. During this very difficult time, we thank you for your support and sympathy and kindly ask for your continued prayers and privacy.