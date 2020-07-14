Goose Creek CISD moves start of school year to September

BAYTOWN, Texas – Students in the Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District will now start classes nearly a month later than what was originally scheduled.

District officials confirmed Tuesday morning that the school board voted to delay the start of the 2020-2021 school year until Sept. 8. The year will also start with three weeks of virtual instruction, officials said.

Students were originally scheduled to return to classes on Aug. 13. Officials said there are a lot of details to work out after the board’s vote and they are working to update the district’s website with the new information.

You can find more information about the reopening plan here. That page will also be updated once the district’s plan is officially updated.

