Cousin accused in fatal shooting of 19-year-old Spring man, officials say

Tulsi Kamath, Senior Digital News Editor

Eryn Cook, 21, is accused in the death of 19-year-old Cameron Cook, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.
HOUSTON – The cousin of a 19-year-old shooting victim is accused in his death, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 3:30 a.m. Friday, Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable’s deputies responded to a shooting reported at a home in the 32400 block of Hunter Park in the Imperial Oaks subdivision in Spring, Texas. When officials arrived, they found 19-year-old Cameron Cook dead with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Witnesses told investigators that Cook’s cousin, 21-year-old Eryn Cook had fled the scene before officials could arrive.

A warrant was issued for Eryn Cook and he was arrested Sunday. He is being held in Montgomery County Jail on $500,000 bond, officials say.

The circumstances surrounding Cameron Cook’s death are still under investigation.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this investigation.

