Memorial Villages police officer shoots suspect in west Houston

HOUSTON – A Memorial Villages police officer shot a suspect on the 900 block of Gessner Road, according to the Houston Police Department. The incident occurred Wednesday night near a Memorial Hermann Memorial City parking garage.
According to HPD, the shooting occurred when the suspect attempted to grab the officer’s weapon.
The suspect was taken to the nearby Memorial Hermann Memorial City Hospital in an unknown condition.
Memorial Villages Police Department and HPD are investigating.
