HPD searching for parents of 4-year-old child found wandering alone in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – A 4-year-old toddler was found early Thursday morning in southeast Houston, according to Houston Fire Department.

Officials said the child was found around 4:30 a.m. wandering alone on the 6100 block of El Oro Drive. The child was safely taken to HFD Station 55, according to HFD.

The child was transported by HFD to Texas Children’s Hospital for a wellness check.

Houston Police Department is investigating.

The parents have not been located, and no description has been provided about the parents.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.