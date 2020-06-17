Dick Dowling statue to be removed Wednesday afternoon, sources say

HOUSTON – The statue of a Confederate commander that has stood in Houston for more than a century will be removed Wednesday afternoon, sources said.

The monument to Robert “Dick” Dowling was erected in 1905 and is located at the entrance to Hermann Park on Cambridge Street. It was the first publicly funded monument in the city.

Dowling gained notoriety for his role in recapturing Galveston and defeating a Union invasion force during the Battle of Sabine Pass in 1863. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said he wants to relocate the Dowling statue to the Sabine Pass Battleground State Historic Site in Port Arthur, Texas. That plan was placed in limbo, however, after the Texas Historical Commission delayed Friday’s vote on accepting the statue at the site.

A statue called the “Spirit of the Confederacy” was removed from Sam Houston Park late Tuesday night.

Turner has said the “Spirit of the Confederacy” statue will eventually be moved to the Houston Museum of African-American Culture, where it will be viewed as a historical artifact and seen in the appropriate context. Not everyone is happy with that plan, though.

Turner has said both statues will go into storage until a better place can be found to display them in the appropriate context.

Turner pledged to remove both statues before June 19, which is also known as Juneteenth. It marks the date in 1865 when word of the Emancipation Proclamation was received in Galveston.