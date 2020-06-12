Christopher Columbus statue in Houston vandalized for second straight night

HOUSTON – A statue of Christopher Columbus at a Houston park has been vandalized for the second straight night.

On Thursday night, vandals cut off one of the hands of the statue located in Bell Park in the Museum District. A noose was also placed around the statue’s neck.

The same statue was vandalized with red paint on Wednesday night. A sign that read, “Rip the head from your oppressor,” was also taped to the front of the statue.

The seven-foot bronze statue was donated to the city in 1992 by the Federation of Italian-American Organizations of Greater Houston. It was meant to celebrate the 500th anniversary of Columbus’ discovery of the Americas.

Red paint was also used to vandalize the statue in 2017.