Statue of Christopher Columbus vandalized in Houston

HOUSTON – A statue of Christopher Columbus in Houston was found vandalized Thursday morning.

The statue is located in Bell Park in the Museum District.

The face and hands of the statue were covered in red paint, and a sign that read “Rip the head from your oppressor” was taped on the front of it.

A man who lives in the Italian neighborhood where the park is located said he’s disappointed to see the statue was defaced.

The seven-foot bronze statue was donated to the city in 1992 by the Federation of Italian-American Organizations of Greater Houston. It was meant to celebrate the 500th anniversary of Columbus’ discovery of the Americas.

Red paint was also used to vandalize the statue in 2017.