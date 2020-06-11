Friendswood ISD graduate, guest test positive for COVID-19 after graduation ceremony, officials say

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – Friendswood Independent School District officials said they were notified Wednesday evening that a graduate and a guest who attended the June 5 graduation ceremony for Friendswood High School tested positive for COVID-19.

The student and the guest were sitting in the yellow section of the stadium, district officials said in a message sent to parents and staff.

District officials said both the student and the guest were not showing symptoms at the time of the graduation ceremony, and all individuals who came in contact with them have been notified.

Friendswood ISD officials said the incubation period for those who may have been exposed ends on June 19.

Students, staff and guests who were in attendance are strongly advised to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and monitor their health, district officials said.